FOR SUNDAY
Think about what is working for you and what isn’t. It’s time to clean house and make the necessary adjustments that will simplify and improve your life. Don’t wait for someone else to make the first move. Do what’s in your heart and don’t look back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Express your feelings and intentions. How you take care of pressing concerns will define who you are and determine who you want to associate with.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Size up relationships and consider who you are safe sharing secrets with. The most complimentary person may not be your most loyal ally. Protect your reputation and position.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Do what works for you, not what someone else is suggesting. It’s OK to do things differently if that’s what makes you happy and gets the results you want.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Use your actions and words to make a point and find out where you stand. You can’t move forward without getting the facts and finding out what’s possible.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Participate in events that will lead to information, enlightenment and opportunities. Any activity that will ease stress, offer insight and get you heading in a positive direction is encouraged.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Change may not be to your liking, but what transpires will be in your best interest. Associate with people who encourage you to expand your mind and strengthen your body.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An emotional attitude change is encouraged. Once you see how different people influence you, it will encourage you to choose your allies carefully. Not everyone is looking out for you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t give up when you should be getting started. Look at your lifestyle and alter what isn’t working for you. A happy home environment will ease stress and encourage better relationships.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Walk away from anyone disrupting your life. If you make positive changes at home, it will improve your relationships with helpful, important people. Don’t let the past hurt your future.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Getting together with old friends will bring back memories, dreams and a desire to do the things that bring you the most joy. Love and romance are in the stars.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t let the little things get to you. Stay focused on the people and projects that are most meaningful to you to find peace of mind and personal satisfaction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep busy doing things that you enjoy with like-minded people whom you find mentally stimulating. Romance is encouraged.
