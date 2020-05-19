Most people visit wineries for the beautiful scenery, terrific food and of course delightful wines. I came to the Paul O’Brien Winery for the barrels.
I’d seen them a couple of times before on visits to the winery, located at 609 SE Pine St., Roseburg. In fact, you can’t miss them — two enormous wooden barrels in front of the entrance to the tasting room.
Turns out, as I suspected, the barrels have a bit of a history and distinction; they’re likely the only ones like them in the state.
But first, a little background on the winery itself.
Paul O’Brien Winery is the result of two decades of friendship and work between winemakers Dyson Paul DeMara and Scott O’Brien Kelley (yes, they took their middle names for the name of the winery). The two met while working at the renowned Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley. Over the years they have immersed themselves in winemaking both in the U.S. and abroad, going to the top wine regions to learn their secrets. Today, they (as well as wine connoisseurs) will tell you that their work is a blend of old world traditions and new world techniques.
In 2013, DeMara and Kelley partnered to found their winery in the historic building that used to house Hansen Chevrolet in downtown Roseburg.
Paul O'Brien Winery uses grapes from the Umpqua Valley. The winery partners with eight growers in the region to produce about two dozen wines at any one time. They run the gamut, from reds like Pinot Noir, Tempranillo and Malbec to whites like Fume Blanc, Moscato and Charlemagne. They also make specialty wines like Malmsey and Vin Santo.
Now, back to the barrels.
Paul O’Brien winery has all manner of them, about 2,700 in all, including a number of larger stainless steel, but mostly oak. Each oak barrel is stamped with the name of the tonnelier, or cask maker, on it. Names that mean little to most of us — Saury, St. Romain and Taransaud, for example, all of which can be found at Paul O’Brien Winery — are treasured by winemakers across the globe.
The wood comes from Bordeaux, the famous wine region in France. The majority of the oak produced there is sold in China for fine furniture. Much of the rest goes to make oak barrels like the ones Paul O’Brien owns.
“It’s the cream of the crop,” Kelley said.
Oak wine barrels are also “toasted” inside with fire to help give the wines they will produce more flavor.
A typical wood barrel holds 60 gallons, which would fill 26 cases (312 bottles) of wine. The two biggest barrels at Paul O’Brien Winery each hold 3,000 gallons — 50 times what a normal barrel holds. For the math-challenged, that’s 15,600 bottles of wine.
Each barrel weighs 10 tons. They are so big that they had to be built in France, taken apart, shipped by boat across the Atlantic, driven by truck to the U.S., where they were then reassembled.
Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley purchased 56 of these behemoth barrels, which date back to 2005, Kelley said. The two at Paul O’Brien were brought up from Napa by truck.
“This wood is really, really rare,” Kelley said. “You definitely see them in Napa Valley and Sonoma. But I don’t know any wineries in Oregon that has tanks this size. It’s all about having great tools to play with.”
They are so big that when it’s time for a cleaning you can just pop open a door and jump into the barrel to clean it.
Big is a word that applies to Paul O’Brien Winery on many levels. The size of the building — 30,000 square feet — provides space for so many barrels and equipment, which in turn allows the winery to produce 40,000 cases a year, more than double what most other wineries in Douglas County produce, Kelley said.
Paul O’Brien’s first vintage was 2,000 cases.
“It’s been crazy growth,” Kelley said. “People are loving our wines.”
The winery sells its products in about 30 states, including large sales in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida in the Southeast and Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho out west.
“We sell big in Boise,” he said.
Kelley also said he sees some of the growth here that happened in Napa Valley before that area exploded. The beauty of Umpqua Valley, with easy access to the coast to the west and Crater Lake to the east, is like a secret waiting to be told, he said.
And then, of course, there is the wine.
“The Umpqua Valley is a testament to the quality of wine here. People want to hear the Umpqua Valley story,” Kelley said. “Wine has the ability to change the face of a region.”
