libraries
Drain Public Library
205 W. A Ave. • 541-836-2648
Tuesday: 2-8 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday: Noon-6 p.m.Saturday: 10 a.m-4 p.m.
Elkton Library
15850 Highway 38 W. • 541-584-2692
Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Glendale Community Library
190 3rd St. • 541-836-2360
Wednesday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: Noon-4 p.m.
Lower Umpqua Library
395 Winchester Ave., Reedsport • 541-271-3500
Tuesday and Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Canyonville Community Library
250 N. Main St. • 541-839-4727
Monday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday: 1-5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Myrtle Creek Library
231 Division Ave. • 541-860-7272
Monday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesday: 3-7 p.m.
Wednesday: Noon-4 p.m.
Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.;
Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Oakland City Library
367 NE Locust St. • 541-459-9784
Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Riddle City Library
637 1st Ave. • 541-874-2070
Tuesday: 1-6 p.m.
Wednesday: Noon-5 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Roseburg Public Library
1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. • 541-492-7050
Tuesday and Thursday: 1-8 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library
210 E. Central Ave. • 541-459-9161
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Winston Library
440 SE Grape Ave. • 541-679-5501
Monday: Noon-7 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Yoncalla Public Library
194 Birch St. • 541-849-2128
Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday: 2-7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
museums
Calapooia Reflection Museum
113 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin • 541-459-4155
Thursday-Sunday: 1-4:30 p.m.
Douglas County Museum
123 Museum Drive, Roseburg • 541-957-7007
Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Oakland Museum
130 Locust St. • 541-459-3087
Monday-Sunday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.
Pioneer-Indian Museum
421 SW 5th St., Canyonville • 541-839-4845
Wednesday-Sunday: 1-5 p.m.
Umpqua Discovery Center
409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport • 541-271-4816
Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
other
Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum
1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay • 541-271-4631
Monday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Wildlife Safari
1790 Safari Road, Winston • 541-679-6761
Drive-Thru: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Last vehicle admitted at 5 p.m.)
Village and Gift Shop: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.