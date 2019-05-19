libraries

Drain Public Library

205 W. A Ave. • 541-836-2648

Tuesday: 2-8 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday: Noon-6 p.m.Saturday: 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Elkton Library

15850 Highway 38 W. • 541-584-2692

Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Glendale Community Library

190 3rd St. • 541-836-2360

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: Noon-4 p.m.

Lower Umpqua Library

395 Winchester Ave., Reedsport • 541-271-3500

Tuesday and Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Canyonville Community Library

250 N. Main St. • 541-839-4727

Monday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday: 1-5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Myrtle Creek Library

231 Division Ave. • 541-860-7272

Monday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday: 3-7 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon-4 p.m.

Thursday: Noon-6 p.m.;

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Oakland City Library

367 NE Locust St. • 541-459-9784

Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Riddle City Library

637 1st Ave. • 541-874-2070

Tuesday: 1-6 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon-5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Roseburg Public Library

1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. • 541-492-7050

Tuesday and Thursday: 1-8 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sutherlin C. Giles Hunt Memorial Library

210 E. Central Ave. • 541-459-9161

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Winston Library

440 SE Grape Ave. • 541-679-5501

Monday: Noon-7 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Yoncalla Public Library

194 Birch St. • 541-849-2128

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

museums

Calapooia Reflection Museum

113 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin • 541-459-4155

Thursday-Sunday: 1-4:30 p.m.

Douglas County Museum

123 Museum Drive, Roseburg • 541-957-7007

Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Oakland Museum

130 Locust St. • 541-459-3087

Monday-Sunday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Pioneer-Indian Museum

421 SW 5th St., Canyonville • 541-839-4845

Wednesday-Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

Umpqua Discovery Center

409 Riverfront Way, Reedsport • 541-271-4816

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.

other

Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum

1020 Lighthouse Road, Winchester Bay • 541-271-4631

Monday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wildlife Safari

1790 Safari Road, Winston • 541-679-6761

Drive-Thru: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (Last vehicle admitted at 5 p.m.)

Village and Gift Shop: Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of Roseburg High School, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.