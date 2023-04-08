Humbug Mountain got its name when a group of gold seekers were dropped off in Port Orford and assured by Captain Tichenor that it would be easy to get to the Rogue River gold mines; they need only cut a trail over the mountain. When after laborious effort the scouting party reached the top and saw only ocean on the other side, they named the mountain Tichenor’s Humbug!

