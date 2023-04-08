Humbug Mountain got its name when a group of gold seekers were dropped off in Port Orford and assured by Captain Tichenor that it would be easy to get to the Rogue River gold mines; they need only cut a trail over the mountain. When after laborious effort the scouting party reached the top and saw only ocean on the other side, they named the mountain Tichenor’s Humbug!
My husband Kyle and I decided to celebrate our 39th anniversary by tent camping at Humbug State Park on the southern Oregon coast in March. The weather forecast was for two days of fair weather and two days of foul. Would our weekend be a stroll on the beach or a humbug?
By 3 p.m. Friday, our wall tent was up, tarped and the wood stove in place. We eyed Humbug Mountain looming 1,710 feet above us. I knew that it was three miles to the summit, which makes it six miles round trip; Kyle missed that little detail when he agreed to go for a hike so late in the day. The hike was a steady climb up through classic verdant coastal forest with a nice assortment of classic coastal landslides that had toppled trees onto the trail. Occasionally, through the towering trees, we caught glimpses of the rugged southern Oregon coastline.
Kyle hikes at a steady turtle pace, while I scamper ahead like a rabbit. Pausing to wait for him gave me plenty of opportunities to examine plants, listen to the profound silence, and plot mischief. Halfway up, while perched on a switchback above Kyle, I gently tossed a stick at his feet. It could have been a grenade the way he recoiled. At the next switchback I tossed a rock with the same satisfactory results. The third and fourth times, he didn’t even flinch – until I switched to snowballs. For 39 years Kyle has put up with my unceasing practical jokes… amazingly he still laughs at my annoying antics. Bah, humbug.
Kyle gets in a few jokes of his own; for years he has teased that my family needed to install a dinosaur park to draw more people to our resort. Humbug! So, the next morning, when we spied the Prehistoric Gardens, just south of our campground, we naturally had to stop and take a tour. I last toured those gardens 55 years ago. Not much has changed. The same garishly painted life-size dinosaurs delight children of all ages.
Before touring the dino park, I had unnecessarily changed into my hiking boots. So back at the truck I switched back to my thin-soled beach shoes. Our next stop was an unprepossessing pullout simply labeled Sisters Rock. I glanced at the path, glanced at my shoes, and thought, “These should be adequate.” They weren’t. Bah, humbug. However, the lure of exploration outweighed the stones wreaking havoc on my tender feet. Rocks and rusting wreckage covering the beach prevented our anticipated beach stroll, but discovering a sizable sea cave with waves rolling in and out was worth every painful step.
Continuing south toward Brookings, we spotted a sign for Indian Sands. Adventurous friends had assured us that this was a must stop. Picturing a beach with colored sands, we asked a couple emerging from the woods as to whether this was the trail. The young European couple reluctantly admitted that the trail, though not well marked, would take us there. Brushing off their worried looks, we blithely set off. As we clambered down the near vertical trail, clinging to roots, it occurred to us that this probably was not the preferred route to our destination. What a humbug.
At last, emerging high above the spectacular restless sea crashing onto cliffs and boiling in cauldrons, we puzzled: Where is the beach? Working our way south, we walked through colorful sand dunes with barely a glance, so focused were we on finding the elusive Indian Sands “beach.” Kyle soon developed a serious case of vertigo from peering over the cliffs. I callously told him to just look uphill and keep hiking. Hey, I assured Kyle that I would watch his steps to make sure that he didn’t plunge into the sea. His thoughts? “What a humbug!” Eventually, I admitted defeat, there was no Indian Sands Beach. Returning to our truck (by a different route) it all became clear as I read the sign, “Indian Sands Viewpoint.” Bah, humbug.
Few people realize that there are magnificent redwood trees growing in Oregon. Granted you must drive nearly to the border to reach them, but east of Brookings, eight miles up the Chetco River, there is a delightful redwood preserve. Although not quite as large as their California brothers, one big boy reaches a respectable 12.6 feet in diameter, 33.7 feet in circumference, and 286 feet in height. Our late afternoon hike was worth another delayed dinner!
Returning to camp with some daylight left, Kyle built a cheerful crackling campfire while I spread a lovely large black garbage bag on the table. Our elegant black tablecloth was a perfect match for the gourmet dinner I had planned: black bean and corn quesadillas – except that I didn’t read the label on the can of corn closely. Creamed corn with black beans, cheese and chili powder on tortillas was a bit of a humbug. Not to worry, we could still enjoy roasted marshmallows for dessert — except our roasting sticks were still at home with our tablecloth. I could only hope that the crooked stick I picked up in the gathering gloom was not poison oak.
Soon after dark the promised rain arrived, and arrived, and arrived. By morning the area around our picnic table was a lake with waves lapping at our tent door. We quickly moved all our cooking gear onto our bent and battered old mesh table in the corner of our 10X12 tent.
We were much better situated than the young couple swimming in the camp next to us. What a humbug; they had pitched their tent on the lowest spot in their campsite. After they packed up their soggy equipment and drove off to what they hoped would be drier climes, the shallow depression where their tent had been sitting soon refilled with water.
It rained steadily all day Sunday. Not just showers but an astonishingly wet rain, with mist saturating the space between the raindrops. Bah Humbug? Of course not! It was a perfect day to sit by the woodstove and read a good book. Late in the morning, the rain let up a bit so we donned rain gear and ventured out for our long delayed beach stroll. Or not. Between the river flooding, and high tide, there was only a little triangle of beach accessible. What a humbug.
Monday dawned drier than expected. We packed up as quickly as possible so that we would have time for our long-awaited beach stroll! Turning north to Cape Blanco State Park we found a narrow road that took us nearly to the beach – what little beach we could see anyway. Winter storms had stacked massive driftwood piles on what is ordinarily an open sandy beach. High tide was lapping against the logs to the south and the cliffs to the north. Having no desire to be washed out to sea by a rogue wave, nor crushed against the cliffs by a rolling log, we gave up our dream of a stroll on the beach. Bah, Humbug? Of course not. We simply need to procure tide tables before we return to the lovely rugged southern Oregon coast.
