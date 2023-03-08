CORVALLIS — Travis Bazzana drove in five runs and was a single short of the cycle to send Oregon State to a 9-4 nonconference win over San Diego Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
With the victory, head coach Mitch Canham won his 100th game during his tenure at Oregon State. He is 100-53 (.654) in four seasons of leading the Beavers.
Bazzana doubled home a run in the third, hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning and cleared the bases with a triple in the eighth to cap Oregon State’s offensive output. He finished 3-for-5 with two runs.
Micah McDowell also had three hits for the Beavers (10-2), who tallied 13 as a team. Mason Guerra and Garret Forrester had two apiece. Justin Thorsteinson (1-0) recorded the win after scattering a hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings.
Thorsteinson was one of six relievers for the Beavers. Ben Ferrer started and made his first appearance of the season, limiting San Diego (5-6-1) to two hits with two strikeouts in two innings.
Mikiah Negrete took the loss for San Diego after allowing four hits and three runs in two innings. He was the first of three relievers in place of Ivran Romero, who allowed seven hits and three runs in four innings.
Oregon State stays home this weekend to open Pac-12 play against Washington State for a three-game series. The series opens at 5:35 p.m. Friday night.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.