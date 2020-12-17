CORVALLIS — Oregon State football once again is bringing up the rear in recruiting.
The Beavers signed 11 players Wednesday, and their class ranks last in the Pac-12 and 110th in the country.
This is the third full recruiting cycle for head coach Jonathan Smith, and the top player in the class is three-star all-purpose back Damir Collins, ranked the 427th best recruit in the country.
Smith is doing a good job preparing his teams for games, and the Beavers’ upset win over Oregon this season showed that.
His players fight hard for him.
But Oregon State is a Saturday loss to Arizona State away from finishing 2-5 this season.
The bottom line is that the Beavers can’t consistently win in the Pac-12 until they start recruiting better talent.
Finishing last in the conference in recruiting just won’t cut it.
To his credit, Smith showed optimism for the guys they just signed.
“Great day, busy day. A bunch of starting out adding some members to the family, then going out and having position meetings and practice,” Smith said. “A lot of work went into it. Credit our recruiting crew, a lot of effort from our coaching staff throughout the year.”
It’s tough to recruit to Corvallis. That’s not a secret.
But Oregon State would be served well to open up the checkbook a bit, and bring in some assistant coaches who are recruiting hawks.
I believe the Beavers have the right coach.
Smith gets the most out of his players, and he knows what success looks like at Oregon State from his playing days, when as quarterback he led the Beavers to a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.
But right now, he needs to mix things up in an effort to improve recruiting.
Until he does, Oregon State will be stuck as a program.
OREGON STATE
2021 FOOTBALL
RECRUITING CLASS
Jake Blair, QB, 6-3/190, Camas, Washington, Camas HS
Henry Buckles, OL, 6-2/285, Hood River, Hood River Valley HS
J.T. Byrne, TE | 6-6/238, Carmel, California, Carmel HS
Damir Collins, RB, 5-9/186, Portland, Jefferson HS
Omarion Fa’amoe, DL, 6-2/270, Salt Lake City, Utah, West HS
Arnez Madison, DB, 6-2/170, Los Angeles, California, Manual Arts HS
Easton Mascarenas, ILB, 6-0/225, Mission Viejo, California, Mission Viejo HS
Jake Parrella, OLB, 6-4/215, Cleveland, Ohio, Lutheran West HS
Semisi Saluni, OLB, 6-4/252, Concord, California, Northgate HS
Jimmy Valsin III, WR, 6-3/190, Arlington, Texas, Bowie HS
Sam Vidlak, QB, 6-1/185, Applegate, Hidden Valley HS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.