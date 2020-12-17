CORVALLIS — Oregon State football once again is bringing up the rear in recruiting.

The Beavers signed 11 players Wednesday, and their class ranks last in the Pac-12 and 110th in the country.

This is the third full recruiting cycle for head coach Jonathan Smith, and the top player in the class is three-star all-purpose back Damir Collins, ranked the 427th best recruit in the country.

Smith is doing a good job preparing his teams for games, and the Beavers’ upset win over Oregon this season showed that.

His players fight hard for him.

But Oregon State is a Saturday loss to Arizona State away from finishing 2-5 this season.

The bottom line is that the Beavers can’t consistently win in the Pac-12 until they start recruiting better talent.

Finishing last in the conference in recruiting just won’t cut it.

To his credit, Smith showed optimism for the guys they just signed.

“Great day, busy day. A bunch of starting out adding some members to the family, then going out and having position meetings and practice,” Smith said. “A lot of work went into it. Credit our recruiting crew, a lot of effort from our coaching staff throughout the year.”

It’s tough to recruit to Corvallis. That’s not a secret.

But Oregon State would be served well to open up the checkbook a bit, and bring in some assistant coaches who are recruiting hawks.

I believe the Beavers have the right coach.

Smith gets the most out of his players, and he knows what success looks like at Oregon State from his playing days, when as quarterback he led the Beavers to a Fiesta Bowl win against Notre Dame.

But right now, he needs to mix things up in an effort to improve recruiting.

Until he does, Oregon State will be stuck as a program.

OREGON STATE

2021 FOOTBALL

RECRUITING CLASS

Jake Blair, QB, 6-3/190, Camas, Washington, Camas HS

Henry Buckles, OL, 6-2/285, Hood River, Hood River Valley HS

J.T. Byrne, TE | 6-6/238, Carmel, California, Carmel HS

Damir Collins, RB, 5-9/186, Portland, Jefferson HS

Omarion Fa’amoe, DL, 6-2/270, Salt Lake City, Utah, West HS

Arnez Madison, DB, 6-2/170, Los Angeles, California, Manual Arts HS

Easton Mascarenas, ILB, 6-0/225, Mission Viejo, California, Mission Viejo HS

Jake Parrella, OLB, 6-4/215, Cleveland, Ohio, Lutheran West HS

Semisi Saluni, OLB, 6-4/252, Concord, California, Northgate HS

Jimmy Valsin III, WR, 6-3/190, Arlington, Texas, Bowie HS

Sam Vidlak, QB, 6-1/185, Applegate, Hidden Valley HS

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

