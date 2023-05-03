CORVALLIS — Mason Guerra hit two home runs and Garret Forrester drove in three runs to send Oregon State to an 11-6 nonconference victory over Oregon Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
It was the fourth and final matchup between the teams this season, with Oregon State winning three. OSU improved to 31-13 overall with the win, while Oregon dropped to 30-14.
Guerra hit solo home runs in both the fourth and sixth innings. The two long balls gave him eight on the season, tying Brady Kasper for the team lead.
The home run in the sixth ended the night’s scoring after each team posted at least one run in each of their first four half innings. Forrester’s first two RBIs on the night came on a single during the Beavers’ three-run second. He drove in his third on a single to right in the third inning, a frame in which OSU hit four consecutive doubles by Dallas Macias, Tanner Smith, Kyle Dernedde and Travis Bazzana.
David Grewe picked up the win after 1 2/3 innings, improving to 2-0 on the year. He was followed by Tyler Mejia, Aiden Jimenez and Ben Ferrer, who combined for six scoreless innings, scattering four hits with 11 strikeouts.
Oregon’s Jackson Pace took the loss to drop to 2-2 on the year. The righty allowed eight hits and nine runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Oregon State stays home to host Utah for a three-game Pac-12 series beginning Friday. Oregon heads to USC for a three-game series.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
