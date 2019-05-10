EUGENE — Bryce Fehmel tossed his fifth career complete game and Beau Philip led the game off with his fourth home run of the season as Oregon State opened its weekend Civil War series against Oregon with a 4-1 win Friday night at PK Park.
Game two of the Civil War Series is set for 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.
Fehmel scattered eight hits and a run on 112 pitches, adding a walk to four strikeouts. He won his seventh game of the season and 33rd of his career. It sent the Beavers (32-14-1 overall, 18-4) to a 17-1 mark in their last 18 Pac-12 games.
Philip drilled the second pitch of the game from Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom over the fence in left to give the Beavers an early 1-0 lead. Kyler McMahan and Andy Armstrong each drove in runs in the second to make it 3-0 before Ryan Ober hit into a double play in the third to push the advantage to 4-0.
The Ducks (24-23, 8-14) scored their lone run in the sixth when Spencer Steer singled to left.
Ahlstrom was charged with the loss and is 5-5 on the year. He allowed seven hits and four runs in 8 1/3 innings.
Philip’s leadoff home run was the Beavers’ second of the season. He followed Preston Jones, who led off Oregon State’s half of the first with a home run on Feb. 18 against New Mexico. Philip’s was the first with the Beavers as visitors. The home run was also Philip’s first since March 2.
Oregon State improved to 85-85 all-time in Eugene, and has won its last six games against the Ducks at PK Park.
