CORVALLIS — Micah McDowell went 4-for-5 and Wilson Weber hit his third home run of the season to send Oregon State to a 10-4 series-opening victory over No. 23 USC Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
McDowell doubled three times — in the first, seventh and eighth innings — driving in runs in his last two at bats. Weber, meanwhile, hit a two-run home run in the second to put the Beavers on the board first.
The duo helped back OSU starter Trent Sellers, who recorded his fifth win of the season after limiting USC to five hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Offensively, OSU was led by McDowell’s four hits while Garret Forrester tallied three and Travis Bazzana two. USC scored once in the third but the Beavers’ offense, which recorded 13 hits on the night, posted four singles in the third, and OSU scored three times in the frame to go up by four. Mason Guerra and Mikey Kane — two — each drove home runs during the frame.
Ryan Brown worked two scoreless for the Beavers to pick up seventh save of the season.
SATURDAY’S GAME OSU 3, USC 2
Tanner Smith drilled a 1-1 pitch from USC reliever Fisher Johnson into left center, driving in Mikey Kane to send Oregon State to a 3-2 win over the Trojans in 13 innings Saturday afternoon.
Kane reached to lead off the 13th inning when he was hit by a pitch. He moved to second on a fielder’s choice, then scored easily when Smith sent the Beavers to the series victory on the sharply hit single.
The win, coming in front of a sold out crowd of 3,992, pushed the Beavers to their fifth consecutive victory. OSU (23-11, 9-8 Pac-12) is going for its second consecutive sweep of USC Sunday.
The OSU bullpen, consisting of Ian Lawson, AJ Hutcheson, Aiden Jimenez and Ryan Brown, combined to work eight scoreless innings of relief. The quartet allowed three hits, did not walk a batter and struck out 10. Brown, the last of the four, earned the win, his third of the season, with one scoreless frame.
Johnson, the fourth pitcher for the Trojans (21-12-1, 9-5), took the loss..
Jacob Kmatz started for the Beavers and allowed three hits and two runs in five innings of work. His counterpart, Caden Aoki, allowed four hits and a run in six innings for the Trojans.
Guerra led OSU’s offense with two hits. The Beavers tallied eight as a team.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.