CORVALLIS — Mikey Kane drove in a season-high four runs to send Oregon State to an 11-4 win over Utah Sunday in front of 4,014 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. With the win, the Beavers took the final two games against the Utes, winning the Pac-12 series.
Kane doubled home two runs in the first, doubled in another run in the fifth and reached on an infield single in the eighth to record his fourth RBI of the afternoon.
Kane’s three hits served as a game-high for the Beavers’ offense, which recorded 17, the team’s most in Pac-12 play this season. OSU’s top five batters in the lineup — Travis Bazzana, Garret Forrester, Micah McDowell, Mason Guerra and Brady Kasper — all had two hits. Kyle Dernedde also had two for OSU (33-14, 16-11 Pac-12), which saw all nine starters record at least one.
AJ Lattery started for the Beavers and worked 4 2/3 innings, scattering two hits and a run with six strikeouts. Aiden Jimenez, the second of three OSU relievers, picked up the win after limiting Utah to two hits and a run in three innings. He is now 3-1 on the year.
Oregon State heads to Hillsboro Tuesday to take on Portland in a nonconference neutral-site matchup at Ron Tonkin Field, home to the Northwest League’s Hillsboro Hops. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.
USC 11, UO 4
LOS ANGELES — Despite some momentary flashes from the lineup, No. 17 Oregon could not work itself out of a deficit after allowing 10 runs in the first four innings in a series finale defeat to USC at Dedeaux Field.
A six-run two-out rally by the Trojans (27-20-1, 13-11 Pac-12) in the second and a four-run flurry in the fourth kept Sunday’s contest out of reach for the Ducks.
Oregon (31-16, 14-10 Pac-12) broke its scoring drought in the top of the fourth to make it 6-1. With two runners on, Anson Aroz (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) smacked a double into right field to bring home Tanner Smith in the redshirt freshman’s first collegiate start at catcher.
USC tacked on four more runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a commanding 10-1 lead. Drew Cowley and Sabin Ceballos hit back-to-back home runs to for the Ducks.
Oregon returns to PK Park for a weekend Pac-12 series against Washington, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.