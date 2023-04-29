CORVALLIS — Mason Guerra drove in four runs, Micah McDowell tallied four hits and Jacob Kmatz scattered two runs in a career-long 6 2/3 innings to pace Oregon State to a 10-4 win over Arizona Saturday in front of 4,024 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
The Beavers (29-13, 13-10 Pac-12) clinched the series with the win and will go for the sweep Sunday in the series finale.
The 4,024 in attendance — the ninth largest in Goss Stadium history — saw McDowell drive in two runs on bases-loaded bunt singles. Mason Guerra drove in his first two in a five-run fourth, then plated two more when he homered in the eighth innings, his sixth long ball of the year.
Kmatz picked up the win — his third of the year — by holding the Wildcats (23-17, 9-14) to five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts. The eight Ks equaled a career-high set earlier this season against California.
Arizona scored first in the third but OSU scored in the bottom half of the inning. McDowell reached on a squeeze, then watched as Brady Kasper drove home two of his first three runs. OSU put five more on the board in the fourth.
FRIDAY’S GAME OSU 2, Arizona 1
CORVALLIS — Tyce Peterson’s bases-loaded single with one down in the ninth inning sent Oregon State to a come-from-behind win over Arizona Friday night in front of 3,837 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Peterson drove an 0-2 pitch from Arizona reliever Dawson Netz to left, bringing in Canon Reeder from third and Brady Kasper from second with the game-winning run.
OSU had loaded the bases thanks to two walks and a bunt single by Kasper. Mikey Kane grounded into a fielder’s choice, and watched from first as Peterson drove home the game-winner.
Arizona went up first on a fifth-inning steal of home by Nik McClaughry.
The Beavers, led by four scoreless innings from their bullpen, held the Wildcats at bay, allowing three hits with five walks.
Trent Sellers, who started, scattered two hits and a run in five innings. He struck out eight, walked three and hit two batters. The win went to OSU reliever Aiden Jimenez, who worked one scoreless frame.
Peterson and Travis Bazzana both had two hits for the Beavers.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.