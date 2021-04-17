CORVALLIS — Jake Mulholland became Oregon State’s all-time saves leader as the Beavers defeated California, 2-1, Saturday afternoon in a Pac-12 baseball game at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Mulholland retired the three batters he faced in the ninth inning for his 38th career save, surpassing Kevin Gunderson, who totaled 37 from 2004-06. Mulholland has eight in 2021, which is just shy of breaking into the top 10 in a single season at OSU.
Mulholland got the opportunity for the save thanks to a Ryan Ober single in the seventh inning. He singled to left off Cal starter Sean Sullivan, bringing in Preston Jones from third. Jacob Melton, who had doubled in the previous at bat, scored when Ober got into a short rundown between first and second.
The two-run seventh was all the Beavers (23-10, 9-5 Pac-12) needed as Mulholland, starter Cooper Hjerpe and relievers Joey Mundt and Jack Washburn limited the Golden Bears (18-15, 5-6) to three hits and a run with one walk. Cal’s lone run came in the sixth when Nathan Manning singled just over the leaping Ober at second base, bringing in Darren Baker from second.
Mundt earned the win, improving to 2-0 this season. He faced three batters in a scoreless seventh, striking out one. Washburn also worked a 1-2-3 frame, striking out one Cal batter in the eighth.
Ober and Troy Claunch each tallied two hits to pace OSU’s offense, which finished with eight hits off four California pitchers.
The teams conclude the three-game series at 12:05 p.m. Sunday at 12:05 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAME OSU 15, Cal 8
CORVALLIS — Jacob Melton went 4-for-6 with a home run and six RBIs and Ryan Ober hit a grand slam as the Beavers scored 11 unanswered runs in a come-from-behind win over the Bears.
OSU found itself down 8-4 after the sixth, but answered back with a four in the seventh. Jacob Melton tied the game at eight on a triple to the right-center gap.
The Beavers then scored seven in the eighth to take the lead for good.
Troy Claunch, Greg Fuchs and Melton all singled home runs before Ober capped Oregon State’s 19-hit attack with an opposite field grand slam. It was his second career grand slam versus the Bears and his team-leading sixth home run of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.