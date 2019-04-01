SEATTLE — George Mendazona hit a solo home run in the top of the 11th inning to send Oregon State to a 4-3 victory over Washington Sunday, giving the Beavers their first three-game sweep of the Huskies since 2005.
The Beavers (19-5-1, 6-3 Pac-12) have won five straight conference games.
Mendazona hit a 2-1 pitch from Washington reliever Steve Emanuels straightaway to center and just over the glove of Husky outfielder Braiden Ward. The home run was the first of Mendazona’s career and snapped a 3-3 deadlock since the eighth inning.
Jake Mulholland, who overcame a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the 10th, kept Washington (14-9, 5-4) off the board in the bottom half of the 11th to earn his first win of the season.
OSU’s Grant Gambrell was sharp in his sixth start of the season. The junior right-hander struck out five and scattered four hits and a run in five innings. He did not figure in the decision after Washington’s Nick Kahle hit a two-run home run in the eighth to tie the game at three. Gambrell exited with one down and a runner on second in the sixth and was relieved by Dylan Pearce.
Oregon State scored its second and third runs of the game in the fifth. George Mendazona led off the fifth with a single to left, then moved to second when Kyler McMahan drew a two-out walk. Beau Philip then hit the first pitch he saw from Josh Burgmann and ended up at third with a triple and two RBIs.
Oregon State returns home for a pair of nonconference games Tuesday and Wednesday against San Diego State at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.