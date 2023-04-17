CORVALLIS — Mikey Kane hit his fourth home run of the season and Travis Bazzana went 2-for-3 with three stolen bases to highlight Oregon State’s Pac-12 6-3 win over USC Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, giving the Beavers a three-game sweep.
With OSU up two, Kane hit the first pitch in the fourth over the fence in left to put OSU up 3-0. The Beavers added two more in the fifth to go up 5-1, and Mason Guerra drove in his second run of the game on a single in the seventh to give the Beavers (24-11, 10-8 Pac-12) an insurance run.
Guerra’s two RBI led the Beavers, while Bazzana’s two hits led OSU’s offensive attack. AJ Lattery picked up the win, improving to 4-0 on the year. The right-hander was the first of three relievers for the Beavers, and held USC (21-13-1, 9-6) to two hits and a run with two walks and three strikeouts in four innings.
OSU remains at home for a nonconference matchup with Seattle Tuesday night. First pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m.
Stanford 6, UO 4
EUGENE — Oregon settled for a weekend series win over No. 7 Stanford after dropping the finale on Sunday, 6-4, before 1,351 fans at PK Park.
After two dominant starts in a pair of wins to open the series, the Ducks (24-10, 9-6 Pac-12) were undone by a season-high 10 walks Sunday. Two came with the bases loaded, helping the Cardinal rally back from an early 4-0 deficit.
In the bottom of the first, Sabin Ceballos hit his ninth home run of the season, a three-run blast, and Oregon led 3-0. The Ducks made it 4-0 in the bottom of the inning when Bryce Boettcher hit the second home run of this career — and his second of the week.
The Ducks play at Portland Tuesday before opening a three-game series at California on Friday.
Ceballos, Stoffal honored
Following a 4-1 week and a series win over No. 7 Stanford, Sabin Ceballos and Jace Stoffal both claimed weekly awards on Monday.
Ceballos (Rio Grande, Puerto Rico) is one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, while Stoffal (Roseburg) claimed his second consecutive Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honor.
Stoffal picked up the honor after tossing a complete game shutout against the Cardinal, who entered the weekend as the Pac-12’s top scoring team, on Friday. Stoffal allowed just three hits in the outing while matching a career high with nine strikeouts.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
