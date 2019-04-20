CORVALLIS — Oregon State swept its doubleheader over Arizona on Saturday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field, winning game one 15-3 before finishing off the day with a 9-3 victory.
The doubleheader sweep gave Oregon State a sweep of the Wildcats after winning in comeback fashion Thursday night, 8-4.
Oregon State improved to 28-8-1 overall, including a 14-4 mark in Pac-12 Conference play. The Beavers are 13-1 in their last 14 conference games after starting Pac-12 play with a 1-3 record.
Arizona dropped to 18-19 this season and 6-12 in league.
Bryce Fehmel scattered three hits and a run in seven innings in the opener and rode a six-run third inning for the Beavers to his sixth win of the season and 32nd of his career.
Oregon State put six hits and six runs on the board in the third after falling behind 1-0 in the first. Oregon State added a pair of runs in the fourth, and after going up 9-1 in the fifth, plated three apiece in the seventh and eighth innings.
Joe Casey set a career-high with three hits in the win, doubling twice. Jake Dukart and Kyler McMahan each had a pair of hits.
In Game 2, Preston Jones hit his second home run of the season and Elliot Willy drove in three runs to pace the Beavers to victory.
Willy drove home a pair as the Beavers took a 3-1 lead in the first. He drove in his third run of the game during Oregon State’s three-run sixth that pushed the lead to 8-3. Jones led off the fourth with a solo shot over the left field fence to make it a 5-2 game.
Two innings later, Arizona loaded the bases with no down. Jake Mulholland, who did not figure in the decision, kept the Wildcats at bay, getting a strikeout, foul out and fly out to left to get out of the jam. That set the table for Oregon State’s three-run bottom of the sixth, capped by an RBI double from Adley Rutschman.
Grant Gambrell started and worked five innings. He allowed five hits and three runs with seven strikeouts to pick up the win and improve to 3-1 this season.
Jake Dukart led Oregon State with three hits in the second game.
Oregon State makes a two-game trek to Reno for a nonconference matchup with Nevada at Peccole Park. First pitch Monday is slated for 6 p.m.
