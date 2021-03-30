PORTLAND — Ryan Ober and Jacob Melton each homered and the Oregon State pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts in a 7-1 nonconference win over Portland Tuesday night at Joe Etzel Field.
Ober went yard in the third to put the Beavers (18-5) up for good after Portland scored first in the second inning. It marked Ober’s fourth home run of the season.
Melton followed that with his first career shot, a solo home run, in the seventh inning that put the Beavers up 7-1.
Brock Townsend highlighted the Oregon State staff’s day, striking out eight in 3 1/3 innings of relief. He followed Reid Sebby, who made his first career Oregon State start and struck out five in 2 2/3 innings. Townsend picked up the win, his first at OSU.
The Beavers return home to start a three-game series with Utah Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.