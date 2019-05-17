STANFORD, Calif. – Joe Casey went 3-for-4 with a triple and Alex McGarry hit his eighth home run of the season, but Oregon State dropped an 8-5 decision to Stanford Friday at Sunken Diamond.
The loss snapped a 13-game win streak for Oregon State at Sunken Diamond, dating back to the 2009 season.
Casey paced Oregon State’s (34-16-1 overall, 19-6 Pac-12 Conference) eight-hit attack with his eighth multi-hit effort of the season, and fourth with three hits. He was backed up McGarry, who tallied two hits for his 12th multi-hit game. He also drove in two.
Adley Rutschman, meanwhile, finished with two RBI as well.
McGarry opened the game’s scoring with a solo home run in the second, his eighth shot of the season. Stanford (39-9, 20-5) scored three in the bottom half of the inning, but then Casey and Rutschman drove in runs on a triple and single, respectively.
The Beavers took the lead in the fifth on a single by Rutschman, and extended it to 5-3 when McGarry singled to right. The Cardinal, however, with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Both starters were chased before going a full five innings. Bryce Fehmel started for the Beavers and allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. His counterpart, Brendan Beck, worked 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and five runs.
Fehmel took the loss and dropped to 7-2 this season. The win went to Jacob Palisch, who threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to improve to 3-1.
SOUTHERN CAL 10, OREGON 6
EUGENE — After trailing by eight heading into the ninth inning, Oregon had the tying run in the on-deck circle but could not complete the comeback losing 10-6 in game one of a Pac-12 Conference three-game series at Dedeaux Field early on Friday night.
Southern California jumped on Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom early scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, two of which were unearned after second baseman Max Foxcroft misplayed a ball.
Ahlstrom got the first two hitters to ground out before giving up a two-out double to Matthew Acosta. The next hitter, Clay Owens singled up the middle to score Acosta. On the play Gabe Matthews cut off the ball and threw to first where Owens was caught off the base, but Foxcroft misplayed the ball allowing Owens to move to second on a play that should have ended the inning. The Trojans followed with three straight hits to score two more runs and take a three-run lead.
USC pushed the lead to 5-0 with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, with both scoring on solo home runs over the right-field wall. Owens hit the first with one out, while Brady Shockey hit the second with two down. Shockey picked up another RBI in the fifth with a two-out single scoring Owens who walked.
Oregon pulled within four with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh. Evan Williams, Jakob Goldfarb and Gabe Matthews singled to load the bases with no outs. After pinch hitter Aaron Zavala struck out, Foxcroft put the Ducks on the board with a sacrifice fly. Sam Novitske followed with an RBI single to make it 6-2.
USC responded in the bottom half of the inning with three runs and got one more in the eighth to build a 10-2 lead.
The Ducks rallied in the top of the ninth sending nine hitters to the plate. Jakob Goldfarb led off the inning with his third hit of the game, advanced to second on an error by the left fielder and to third on a Gabe Matthews double, his fourth hit of the game. After Taylor Adams walked to load the bases, Goldfarb scored when Novitske reached on an error. One out later, Spencer Steer laced a two-run double down the left field line scoring Adams and Novitske. Jonny DeLuca walked before Evan Williams flew out to centerfield to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.