CORVALLIS — Jake Dukart went 4-for-4 and Jacob Melton recorded three hits to pace Oregon State to a 4-3 Pac-12 baseball win over Utah Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Jake Mulholland closed out his seventh game of 2021 and 37th of his career — tying Kevin Gunderson for the Oregon State record — but not before the Utes made a late rally. With OSU (19-5, 6-1 Pac-12) up 4-2 in the ninth, Utah pinch-hitter Shea Kramer made it a 4-3 game with a single to left.
Oregon 5, New Mexico St. 0
EUGENE — Senior Nico Tellache and three freshmen combined to throw a shutout Thursday as the No. 19 Oregon baseball team opened a four-game series against New Mexico State with a victory at PK Park.
Tanner Smith was 2-for-3 with two doubles for the Ducks (13-6), raising his average to .325.
on the season. His RBI gave him 20 on the year, one behind Kenyon Yovan for the team lead.
