LOS ANGELES — Greg Fuchs’ first career home run in the third inning served as the game-winner as Oregon State defeated UCLA, 5-3, in the Pac-12 series finale Sunday at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Fuchs drilled a 1-2 pitch from UCLA starter Jesse Bergin over the right field fence for a solo shot, and sending the Beavers to their 29th win of the season and 11th in Pac-12 Conference play. The sophomore’s home run highlighted a three-hit day for the Gig Harbor, Washington, native.
The Beavers (29-14, 11-7 Pac-12) jumped on Bergin for three runs in the first. Joe Casey blooped a single to center for the game’s first run, then watched as Fuchs drove in his first with a single to right. Troy Claunch made it 3-0 on another single, this one also going to right.
The three-run advantage did not last long, however, as UCLA (25-14, 12-9) first baseman JT Schwartz hit a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning.
Oregon State returns home for a three-game series that starts at 4 p.m. Friday against USC.
OSU made it 4-2 on Fuchs’ home run in the third but UCLA closed the gap again in the fifth when Kyle Karros hit a solo shot to left.
Claunch gave the Beavers an insurance run on a single to right in the eighth, enabling Justin Boyd — pinch-running for Fuchs — to score from second. Claunch ended the day with two hits and two RBI.
Oregon State starter Jake Pfennigs exited after five full innings. He tied a career-high with six strikeouts, scattering three hits and three runs — one earned — and did not issue a walk. He picked up the win to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Relievers Mitchell Verburg, Joey Mundt, Will Frisch and Jake Mulholland combined to hold UCLA scoreless over the last four frames. Mulholland picked up his 11th save of the season and 41st of his career.
