SURPRISE, Ariz. — Kyle Dernedde homered, Brady Kasper drove in three runs and three pitchers held UC Santa Barbara to three hits with nine strikeouts as the Oregon State baseball team ended its trip to Arizona with an 11-0 nonconference win over the Gauchos Monday at Surprise Stadium.
Oregon State (3-1) utilized a six-run third inning to get ahead big early on. The Beavers' first seven batters all singled, with Brady Kasper driving in a pair and Gavin Turley, Garret Forrester and Mikey Kane all tallying one RBI.
Kasper and Ruben Cedillo got the Beavers on the board with run-scoring singles in the first. Dernedde made it 9-0 when he drilled a solo home run into the bullpen in left in the fifth. The shot was his first of the season and fourth of the year by a Beaver.
AJ Lattery made his first start — and second appearance — of the season for the Beavers, and the right-hander scattered three hits in four innings of work before giving way to Ian Lawson to start the fifth.
Sunday, Forrester hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning and AJ Hutcheson tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief to send OSU to a come-from-behind 14-6 win over New Mexico.
Forrester finished with three hits on the day.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.