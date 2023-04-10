EUGENE — The deciding game of Oregon’s baseball rivalry series against Oregon State was a disappointment for the home team, with the Ducks allowing five runs in the top of the first inning and going without a hit until the eighth on the way to a 12-2 loss Sunday before 1,645 fans at PK Park.
The Ducks (20-9, 7-5 Pac-12) lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-March, after OSU (20-11, 7-8) ended their 11-game winning streak Saturday. The Beavers led 7-0 through three innings Sunday and 9-0 before Oregon broke up the no-hitter and the shutout in the eighth.
“They out-pitched us today, considerably,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “And that was the story of the day.”
Garret Forrester went 3-for-5 with a home run for the Beavers. AJ Lattery picked up the decision in relief, going four innings.
Three walks and a single helped Oregon State take a 1-0 lead while loading the bases in the top of the first, and a grand slam by Wilson Weber made it 5-0 off UO starter Leo Uelmen (2-3). The Beavers made it 6-0 in the second off reliever Turner Spoljaric, and got a solo homer from Brady Kasper in the third.
Matt Dallas took over in the fourth for Oregon and struck out the side. He retired the Beavers in order in the fifth as well, and held them scoreless again in the sixth while stranding two runners.
Unfortunately, Oregon’s bats didn’t get going until it was 9-0 in the eighth. With two out in the bottom of the inning, Gavin Grant walked and then took second on a wild pitch, becoming the first UO baserunner of the day to reach scoring position. Rikuu Nishida followed with a shot back through the box that deflected off the pitcher, allowing Nishida to reach first with Oregon’s first hit of the game.
The Ducks open a two-game series against San Francisco at PK Park at 5 p.m. Tuesday. OSU’s scheduled nonconference game with Gonzaga Monday at Goss Stadium was rained out. The two clubs are set to play at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Pac-12 honors UO’s Stoffal
EUGENE — After a dominating performance against Oregon State on Friday night, Jace Stoffal was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week by the league office.
Stoffal, a junior from Roseburg who played one season at Umpqua Community College, claimed the award after tossing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out nine. He matched career bests for both strikeouts and innings pitched while leading Oregon to its 11th consecutive win.
The Ducks’ right-hander took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before surrendering his only hit of the outing to the Beavers’ leadoff hitter. After an error and a walk loaded the bases, Stoffal got out of the one-out jam by retiring the next two batters to finish his appearance. It was Stoffal’s third consecutive quality start and his third win in as many games.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
