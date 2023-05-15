LOS ANGELES — Travis Bazzana set a career-high with five hits, including a ninth-inning grand slam, to lead Oregon State to a Pac-12 series-clinching 21-5 rout of UCLA Sunday afternoon at Jackie Robinson Stadium.
Bazzana reached base via bunt singles three times. He drove in a run on a single to right during OSU’s five-run seventh and hit his ninth home run of the season on a grand slam with one down in the ninth. He ended the day 5-for-6 with five RBIs and four runs scored.
The 21 runs scored by the Beavers (36-15, 18-12 Pac-12) were their most of the season, surpassing 19 scored against Coppin State in February. Eighteen of the 21 runs came over the game’s last four innings.
Micah McDowell and Mason Guerra helped contribute to the Beavers’ 19-hit attack with three apiece. Guerra drove in four, including three on a bases-clearing double in the seventh. He doubled twice.
Gavin Turley, Tanner Smith and Kyle Dernedde — the Beavers’ 7, 8 and 9 batters — combined to go 6-for-14 with three RBI and 10 hits. Turley hit an eighth-inning solo home run, his sixth of the season.
AJ Lattery started and worked 2 2/3 innings, scattering three hits and three runs with two strikeouts. He did not figure in the decision. The win went to Nelson Keljo, who worked 1 1/3 innings of relief. The lefty improved to 2-0 with two strikeouts in his scoreless outing.
OSU returns home for its last four games at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field during the regular season. The Beavers host Portland at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.
UW 11, Oregon 5
EUGENE — No. 24 Oregon built an early lead, but Washington rallied to take control with a six-run sixth inning en route to an 11-5 Pac-12 Conference win at PK Park on Sunday.
The Ducks dropped to 31-19 (14-13 Pac-12), while the Huskies moved to 32-14 (16-10 Pac-12).
Jacob Walsh lined an opposite field two-run home run to put the Ducks on top 2-1 in the second inning. UW tied the game with a run in the third, but Oregon added single runs in both the third and fourth innings for a two-run lead.
Drew Cowley hit a solo home run over the right-field wall to give UO the lead in the third before Drew Smith scored on a wild pitch in the fourth.
Walsh (3-for-4, HR, 2B, two RBIs) led the Ducks, who were swept in the series.
“Well, you go back to practice is what you do. I mean, you got beat by a better club this weekend, and that’s just what it was,” UO coach Mark Wasikowski said. “They (Washington) executed pitches better, and their two-strike hitting was better, it’s just we got outplayed by a team that was just better than us this week, and that’s the way it goes.”
Oregon travels to Salt Lake City to wrap up the regular season with a three-game series with Utah, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.