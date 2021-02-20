SURPRISE, Ariz. — Joe Casey, Ryan Ober and Cesar Valero Sanchez all hit home runs and Cooper Hjerpe shined in his first career start to send the Oregon State baseball team to a 14-1 win over New Mexico Saturday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
Casey and Ober both homered in a six-run fifth inning, punctuated by the latter’s grand slam that paced OSU (1-1) to an 11-0 lead. Valero Sanchez then finished off OSU’s scoring with a three-run shot in the seventh inning.
Hjerpe held New Mexico (0-2) in check for 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine while limiting the Lobos to three hits and a walk.
Andy Armstrong had three hits for the Beavers, while Troy Claunch, Casey, Kyler McMahan and Jake Dukart all had two to help pace the 16-hit day.
FRIDAY’S GAME Kansas St. 3, OSU 2
Ryan Ober hit an eighth-inning two-run home run, but Oregon State was unable to rally further in a loss to Kansas State in the season opener.
Kevin Abel made his first start for the Beavers since March 1, 2019, and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up just one hit with two walks and allowed two runs — one of which was unearned.
He took the loss.
Preston Jones tripled for OSU. The win went to Kansas State left-handed ace Jordan Wicks, an All-American candidate who struck out 10 in seven innings. He issued two walks while scattering three hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.