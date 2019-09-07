HONOLULU — Oregon State and Hawaii were tied 28-28 early in the fourth quarter in their nonconference college football game on Saturday night.
The contest ran past midnight Pacific time and the final score wasn’t available at press time.
A 29-yard touchdown pass from Cole McDonald to JoJo Ward with 7:05 remaining in the third quarter — Ward’s fourth scoring reception of the contest — tied the game for the Rainbow Warriors. The Beavers led by 14 at one point in the first half before settling for a 28-21 advantage at the break.
Oregon State’s Artavis Pierce scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first half. Jermar Jefferson, who had a 100-yard rushing game, ran for a score and Isaiah Hodgins caught a TD pass.
Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
