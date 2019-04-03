CORVALLIS — Five Oregon State pitchers combined to hold San Diego State to three hits in an 8-1 nonconference win over the Aztecs Wednesday night.
The five were backed by an Oregon State offense that scored four in the first and ended the night with nine hits and nine walks. Adley Rutschman capped the team’s offensive night with a two-run single in the seventh right after Troy Claunch drove in his fourth run of the season via an infield single with the bases loaded.
The win pushed the Beavers to a 6-3 home mark this season and 20-6-1 overall. San Diego State, dropped to 16-13.
Jake Pfennigs, the third of Oregon State’s five pitchers, picked up the win after two scoreless innings. He struck out two to improve to 1-1.
Christian Chamberlain started and allowed one hit and one run in two innings, and was followed by two scoreless frames by Andrew Walling. Dylan Pearce backed up Pfennigs with 1 2/3 scoreless frames, and Joey Mundt closed with 1 1/3 innings of his own.
Oregon State opens a three-game Pac-12 series with Utah Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m.
