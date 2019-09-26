CORVALLIS — The Oregon State volleyball team made its conference debut in dramatic fashion with a five-set victory over No. 24 Oregon on Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum.
With a crowd of 2,618 in attendance, the Beavers (7-5, 1-0 Pac-12) overcame a rough start to knock off the Ducks (4-6, 0-1) for the first time since 2014. Scores were 9-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 15-13.
“This feels unbelievable. We hadn’t beaten them in a long time,” OSU head coach Mark Barnard said. “Just to start the way we did, getting mauled in the first set, but to bounce back and let that first set roll off our backs was impressive.”
Haylie Bennett paced the Beavers’ offense with 16 kills and Maddie Goings added 14, while Serena Bruin chipped in with a match-high seven blocks. Grace Massey anchored the back row with a career-high 32 digs.
“Every day in practice we have to go out and re-earn your spot because we have so much depth,” Bennett said. “So we know every day that there is someone beyond you that is just as good, so everyday you’re fighting for your spot but at the same time we’re really supporting each other. We have a really good thing going here.”
Willow Johnson and Brooke Nuneviller each had 18 kills for the Ducks. Kylie Robinson finished with 52 assists.
Oregon State is back in action Friday, hosting Colorado.
