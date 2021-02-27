PHOENIX — Jake Pfennigs held Grand Canyon to two hits in six scoreless innings to pace Oregon State to a 9-2 baseball win Saturday afternoon at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark.
Pfennigs tossed his second career quality start after striking out four in his second appearance of the 2021 season. Grand Canyon (3-4) managed to put just two runners in scoring position against the sophomore.
Neither team managed much offense through the first five innings, but the Beavers (6-1) broke the game open by sending 10 batters to the plate in the sixth.
Andy Armstrong doubled twice and led the Beavers with three hits. Ryan Ober finished 2-for-3 with three walks, while Joe Casey and Kyler McMahan had two hits apiece.
FRIDAY’S GAME
OSU 3, Grand Canyon 1
PHOENIX — Joe Casey drove in two runs on a ninth-inning, two-out double to send Oregon State to a come-from-behind win over Grand Canyon Friday night.
Casey came to the plate with two down, Matthew Gretler at second and Troy Claunch at first after the latter drove a single to right. Frankie Scalzo went 1-0 on Casey, who then drove the second pitch of the at bat off the left field wall, bringing in both runs and giving OSU a one-run lead.
Kyler McMahan, who had earlier doubled to extend his hit streak to 13 games, drove in Casey with a single back up the middle to seal the 3-1 lead.
Jake Mulholland, the last of four OSU pitchers, closed out the win with two strikeouts in the ninth.
Ducks split TWO
EUGENE — The Oregon baseball team suffered its first loss of the 2021 season Saturday, falling behind early and rallying to tie the game before ultimately losing to Seattle 4-2 at PK Park.
The Ducks (2-1) scored in each of the first two innings to tie the game after falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first. But Seattle reclaimed the lead in the fourth and Oregon squandered a couple of late chances to rally back.
Anthony Hall was 2-for-2 for Oregon, which finished with six hits.
FRIDAY’S GAME Oregon 6, Seattle 0
EUGENE — Oregon exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third inning and Ducks’ pitchers Peyton Fuller and Rio Britton combined for a five-hit shutout in a nonconference win over Seattle Friday night.
Fuller (1-0) dominated most of the game, allowing just five hits in a career-high 7.0 inning pitched. Britton, a true freshman, relieved Fuller in the eighth inning and retired six of the seven batters he faced in his career debut.
Bryce Boettcher went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Ducks.
