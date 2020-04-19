Roseburg Public Library remains closed for the foreseeable future, and that has been quite an adjustment for us. Since the library opened in December 2018, more than 400 people visited every day, and we miss the interactions, whether it was helping with technology questions, connecting at storytime or talking books.
Even though the doors are locked and we see patrons only once a week, library staff remains committed to public service. Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg, Circulation Supervisor Liz Hendershott, RARE (Resource Assistance for Rural Environments) AmeriCorps Participant Katie Fischer and I juggle several projects and tasks.
Drive-up service for patrons to pick up physical items continues every Thursday from 3-6 p.m. Behind the scenes, that means we handle the book drop following professional recommendations regarding disinfection of circulating materials. We pull books from the shelves and prepare them for pickup. On Thursdays, we check out all requested materials and facilitate their transfer to patrons’ vehicles. In the first three weeks, we provided items to 126 drivers.
New patrons may apply for a library card by email at library@cityofroseburg.org. The library card application form is available at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org — click on Policies and Forms. Nonresident payments of cash or check (made payable to City of Roseburg) may be placed in the outside book drop or mailed to the library at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Ste. 100, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Aurora is preparing for the Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Your Story,” recognizing the program will be different than what we imagined just a couple of months ago. She is navigating new territory with other librarians and considering an appropriate online component for delivering a summer literacy program that will reach our local youth.
Aurora, Liz and I spend a significant amount of time developing the collection, including purchasing new material. We also weed items that are outdated, no longer circulate and/or are in poor condition. Weeding is essential to maintaining a vibrant, relevant collection, and it’s important to provide enough space for the materials that actually are used by patrons.
Our volunteers tell us it’s difficult to shelve books when they’re crammed together; we are making their job a bit easier by shifting the collection to accommodate shelving and browsing.
Katie and Aurora maintain our Facebook and Instagram platforms (@roseburglibrary), and I update our website, particularly the Library Resources page because a number of vendors are providing free access to their electronic books and audiobooks.
I monitor the Imagination Library program, which includes approving registrations, answering questions and troubleshooting issues. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is available to children from birth to fifth birthday, and one book is mailed to each participant for free every month.
Our service area covers children who live in the following zip codes: 97443, 97447, 97470, 97471, 97494 and 97495. Those who live outside the area should contact their local public library; there are Imagination Library service areas throughout Douglas County and the state. The library’s website has a link to the registration process.
As always, we remain available by phone at 541-492-7050 and email to answer reference questions and reserve materials. Thank you for continuing to support the library.
