Umpqua Velo Club plans for upcoming events
The Umpqua Velo Club has announced club meetings and rides beginning in April.
The first general monthly meeting will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Anyone interested in bicycling is invited to attend. Events such as road, gravel and mountain bike rides, bike travel weekends, out of the area rides and plans for the Vineyard Tour will be discussed.
The club’s easy rides will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, weather permitting. Riders should beet at the locomotive at Stewart Park.
Weather permitting, regular Wednesday “leave no rider behind” intermediate rides will start Wednesday at 6 p.m. Riders should meet at My Coffee, 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd, Roseburg.
Mountain bike rides are also being planned and will be posted on the Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders (LUMBR) Facebook page.
More info: Dick Dolgonas, 541 672-1757 or dolgonas@msn.com
