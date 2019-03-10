Suzie Porter and her family are packing up and moving after 12 years of farming Big Lick Farm. The farm is in the process of being sold to Brosi Sugartree Farms next door.
The farm would be going into its 13th after starting near Big Lick Lane in Myrtle Creek before moving to Winston. Suzie and her family are moving to Fiji but she said Douglas County will always be their home in the U.S.
“It’s definitely bittersweet when you’re selling off everything you worked hard for,” Porter said. “People coming and dismantling your greenhouses and taking things away, it’s just sad but it’s exciting at the same time.”
Porter said they plan to continue taking their produce to the Umpqua Valley Farmers Market through April. They will harvest their wintering crops and plant a few crops through the end of April.
Mark Brosi at Brosi Sugartree Farms said Porter called him in January asking if he would be interested in buying the 22-acre farm.
“We haven’t changed hands yet, but that is the plan,” Brosi said. “It would be a really good thing actually because they are right next to me.”
Porter said people in Douglas County were very supportive and helped the farm grow and she is very grateful for the community.
“Maybe in a couple years, we’ll start the farm again, who knows?” Porter asked. “We don’t really know what the future holds right now. We’d pick up right where we left off if that was the case.”
