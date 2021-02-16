The 2021 Seven Feathers Sportsmen’s & Outdoor Recreation Show will be held virtually Friday to Thursday, Feb. 25.
The show, normally held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, will instead be available online only due to safety concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the usual features of the show will be available online in a virtual catalog of exhibitors, sponsors, attractions, seminars, contests and giveaways.
The show, presented by ExpoSure Shows, will include exhibitors, attractions and sponsors representing much of the outdoor recreation industry, including boating, camping, fishing, hunting, RVs, ATVs, cycling, kayaking, hiking, climbing, local & exotic guides & lodges, travel agents, guns, and outdoor clothing and gear.
Joe Pate, of ExpoSure Shows, said the shift to going virtual-only was difficult given the attention the shows normally draw.
“We love doing the live shows, but right now our exhibitors outnumber the allowable number of people in a room,” Pate said. “We started seeing back in July with the pandemic, that even if it evaporated, our older population — 55-plus — might not be willing or able to attend.”
Seven Feathers Casino Resort is sponsoring a Head and Horns Getaway or Giveaway which is free to enter. Presented by Northwest Sportsman magazine, the photo contest is open to all trophy photos featuring black bear, cougar, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, blacktail deer, mule deer, whitetail deer, Roosevelt elk, Rocky Mountain Elk and Shiras moose.
Grand prize for the Getaway is a two-night stay at Seven Feathers Casino Resort and includes a $150 dining credit and a $200 credit to the River Rock Spa. The Giveaway grand prize is a Savage Arms Axis III XP hardwood rifle.
There are also a number of hunting and fishing expeditions available, from fishing trips to Alaska to safari adventures in Africa. There will also be seminars from outdoors experts, ranging from Elkton’s own Jody Smith on surf perch fishing and turkey hunting to United States Coast Guard Auxiliary member Dan Kienle on boating safety.
“We’ve tried to make it as interactive as possible,” Pate said of the shows’ so-called “digital flipbook.” “Even though we recognized we would have less exhibitors, we could still have a nice presentation, which we do.”
This year’s virtual-only show will begin Friday and is available at exposureshows.com. There will be an encore presentation of the show available from March 12-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.