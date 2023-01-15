Volunteer fishing guide Tony Simmons of Roseburg helps bring in a fish caught by Eastwood Elementary School fifth grader Sophia McLaughlin, middle, during the fishing derby kids day at Cooper Creek Reservoir in 2022.
The Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby will host its 31st annual series of events in February, with proceeds going toward fish restoration, enhancement and education projects in the Umpqua Basin.
Four events will be spread throughout the first three days of February.
According to a news release from event organizers, the derby will begin on Feb. 1 with a student day, giving local high school students the chance to spend the day in the Rock Creek watershed, learning about stream habitats, restoration projects, fish species, forest management, law enforcement and career opportunities in the natural resources field.
The following day, Feb. 2, will be a kids’ day, with 80 fifth-grade students from Eastwood Elementary School going to Cooper Creek Reservoir for a morning of fishing with professional guides. Children will also receive a life jacket to take home after the event.
On Feb. 3, two events will be held, starting with a catch-and-release steelhead derby, with approximately 40 teams of anglers and guides in drift boats fishing in the North, South and Mainstem of the Umpqua River, in an attempt to hook the most fish during the tournament. The derby will reportedly last two days.
That evening, on Feb. 3, the derby dinner and auction will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, with auctions selling a Willie Boat, guided fishing trips, a four-wheeler, guns, day trips and other items. Tickets cost $75 per person.
Organizers said the derby has contributed $1.9 million toward fishery enhancement, watershed restoration and outdoor education in Douglas County, over the past 30 years.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.