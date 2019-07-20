cv

Alexis Lucas, right, looks at a tarantula Wildlife Safari staff brought to the Camas Valley School Library on Tuesday. 

 SANNE GODFREY The News-Review

CAMAS VALLEY — Wildlife Safari presented a variety of animals to students at the Camas Valley School Library on Tuesday.

Camas Valley School Library is open to the community with summer activities scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday from July 2 to Aug. 6.

