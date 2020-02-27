The ACTS 30 talent show will start at 6 p.m. March 14 in the Roseburg High School Rose Theatre on 400 West Harvard Avenue.
The winner will earn $1,000, second place will receive $500 , third place $250 and audience choice $100.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the theatre opens at 5:45 p.m. Raffle items will be on display at 5 pm.
Admission is $10 per person with a $40 family maximum.
Information: Marilyn Jenkins, 541-673-7854.
