Alexander Goirigolzarri became a second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force upon graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy with a bacherlor's in business management.
He will be stationed at Vance AFB for pilot training starting July 31.
He made the Commandments list and Athletic Director's list and was an All-Conference Mountain West rugby player.
Goirigolzarri, a 2015 Roseburg High School graduate, was named flight commander of the year in the 240 senior flight commanders for the academy.
