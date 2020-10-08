The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday morning that all remaining Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation orders pertaining to the Archie Creek and Thielsen fires have been lifted.
For the Archie Creek Fire, this means all residents on Highway 138 East from Idleyld Park to Steamboat Creek are no longer under an evacuation order. The same goes for all of the Diamond Lake area, including Diamond Lake Resort, all recreation areas and summer homes.
Sheriff John Hanlin expressed his thanks to the residents in the affected areas for their cooperation and patience during the varying evacuation orders, which began exactly one month ago.
Officials are reminding the public that there are still several closures in effect on Bureau of Land Management land in the Swiftwater Resource Area, including recreation areas at Rock Creek, Lone Pine, Scaredman and Susan Creek campgrounds as well as Millpond Park.
Sections of the Umpqua National Forest’s North Umpqua Ranger District remain under a fire closure, including fire lookouts, cabins and group picnic sites. Diamond Lake Resort and the lake itself are open, but the Diamond Lake Campground is closed for the rest of the year. Thielsen View Campground opened Oct. 5 on a first-come, first-served basis and will close for the season Oct. 28.
Umpqua Hot Springs also remains closed.
A temporary flight restriction remains in place regarding the Archie Creek Fire, which includes drones. There is no temporary flight restriction for the Thielsen Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.