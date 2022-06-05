Altrusa International of Roseburg has awarded five college scholarships to local high school seniors. Each senior will received a $1,000 scholarship.
John Silva, a senior at Roseburg High School, is the son of Irma and Ramon Silva of Roseburg. John plans to attend Umpqua Community College to pursue a degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing. John was also the recipient of the ASTRA $500 scholarship award. ASTRA is the Altrusa Club at Roseburg High School.
Jack Mornarich, a senior at Glide High School, is the son of Jeff and Carma Mornarich of Roseburg. Jack plans to attend Oregon State University and study Pre-Veterinary and Animal Science. He plans to return to Roseburg one day and start his own veterinary business.
Abby Hooten, a senior at Roseburg High School, is the daughter of Joseph and Karlyn Hooten of Roseburg. Abby plans to attend Eastern Oregon University to earn a bachelor of science in early childhood education. Her future goal is to get her master’s degree and start her own daycare centers across Oregon.
Lily Ranger, a senior at Glide High School, is the daughter of Erik and Jennifer Ranger of Roseburg. Lily plans to attend Montana State University to pursue a degree in music technology. Her future goal is to become a music engineer and produce music for movies, music artists and video games.
Jolyn Vogel-Hunt, a senior at Oakland High School, is the daughter of Jeremy Bochart and Allison Vogel-Bochart of Oakland. Jolyn plans to attend Oregon State University to major in pre-health. Her future goal is to become a trauma surgeon and to work in research to save more lives.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
