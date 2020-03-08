Altrusa International of Roseburg will hold a huge book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 13-14 at the Altrusa office, 643 S.E. Kane St., Roseburg.
All genre of books will be available. Paperbacks will cost 25 cents and hard cover books from 50 cents to $1.
Book donations may be made by calling 541-672-2285 or during the book sale. Books for resale to help fund literacy projects are always appreciated, as are any type of book.
Information: Mary Marshall, 541-672-2285.
