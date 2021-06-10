Altrusa International of Roseburg will hold a book sale Thursday- Saturday by appointment only.
Appointments will be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Four customers will be allowed at a time into the book room, located across the street from the downtown U.S. Bank Drive-up window at 643 SE Kane St. Customers will have half an hour to browse and buy.
All social distancing regulations, including masks, will be followed. These guidelines are subject to change based on mandates at the time of the sale.
All genre of books, except children's books, will be available. Paperbacks cost 25 cents and hard cover books range from 50 cents to $1.
To make an appointment, contact Karen at 541-670-8087.
