Motorists and residents along Highway 38 West early Friday morning reported gunshots near the roadway at milepost 10 east of Reedsport.
Initial scanner traffic indicated a possible gunman firing at passing vehicles, and one person was seen on foot walking along the highway. That person was out for his morning walk.
The gunshots instead were the result of an apparent box (or more) of .22-caliber bullets which had been spilled onto the roadway, detonating as vehicles ran over them.
"I was there when it was happening," said Oregon State Police Lt. Cord Wood of the North Bend station. "I had never seen something like that before, but seeing is believing."
No injuries or damage to nearby homes was initially reported.
The Oregon Department of Transportation deployed a sweeper to clear the roadway.
