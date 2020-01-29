Andrew Yun of Roseburg was named to the Dean's List with high distinction for the fall 2019 semester at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Yun graduated from Geneva Academy in 2018 and is a sophomore biology major at the Christian liberal arts and sciences colleges. He is the son of James and Nikki Yun.
Students eligible for the Dean's List with high distinction have a GPA between 3.85 and 4.0.
Yun also plays soccer for the Grove City College Wolverines.
