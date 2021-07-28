The City of Roseburg is accepting applications from Roseburg residents interested in serving on the Roseburg Library Commission.
The commission has an opening available for any interested party who lives within the Roseburg city limits or the city’s urban growth boundary.
The commission meets the third Tuesday of each month. Members serve in an advisory capacity on such topics as library operations, long-range plans for services, reviews, assists with annual reports and advocates for the library budget, events and programs.
Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website or picked up from the city administration office at Roseburg City Hall, 900 SE Douglas Ave. They are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 13 and can be submitted in person, mailed in or emailed to info@cityofroseburg.org
More info: 541-492-6866.
