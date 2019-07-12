Applications for UCC Foundation scholarships are due by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 18.
Applications for thousands of scholarships can be found online at www.umpqua.edu/scholarships.
UCC Foundation generally has a limit of $4,000 per Umpqua Community College student, per academic year, but some exceptions may apply.
