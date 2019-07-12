Applications for UCC Foundation scholarships are due by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 18.

Applications for thousands of scholarships can be found online at www.umpqua.edu/scholarships.

UCC Foundation generally has a limit of $4,000 per Umpqua Community College student, per academic year, but some exceptions may apply.

Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Education Reporter

Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.