American Indian and Alaskan Native high school juniors will need to apply by March 1 to attend a three-day summit in July at Humboldt State University in Arcata, California.
Students will get hands-on college prep workshops, interactive sessions with Native leaders, live on campus and more from July 12 to 16.
100 students will be admitted into the summit. Visit aigc.academicworks.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.