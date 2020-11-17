A Roseburg man has been arrested on suspicion of theft and robbery in connection with separate incidents involving two Roseburg grocers on Friday night and Sunday morning.
Police said Jason Richard Cornutt, 35, was trespassed from the Roseburg Fred Meyer at approximately 10 p.m. Friday when he was reportedly screaming at store personnel, at one point allegedly threatening one employee with physical harm.
Roseburg police responded to that incident, and Cornutt was cited and released on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and harassment.
Less than 48 hours later, police said Cornutt got into a physical altercation with another store employee at the Sherm's Thunderbird in the early morning hours Sunday.
Roseburg police responded to a call at Sherm's shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday after a store loss prevention officer noticed Cornutt trying to steal produce from a display outside the store.
The employee attempted to recover the produce but instead, Cornutt allegedly attempted to punch the employee. Both parties ended up on the ground, and Cornutt got the upper hand on the employee before other store personnel tried to intervene before police arrived.
Cornutt was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and harassment.
