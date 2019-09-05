The Illustrating America art contest for students from kindergarten through eighth grade is taking applications.
Art must be two dimensional on paper or canvas and should be no smaller than 8"x10" and no larger than 18"x24". Coloring sheets, digital art and photography are not accepted.
Students must submit their art to VFW Auxiliary 2468 by March 31, 2020.
Information: Molly McGuire-Davis, 541-679-1452.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.