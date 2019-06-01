The Associated Oregon Loggers Scholarship Committee awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Owen Vredenburg of Roseburg.
Vredenburg will be attending Oregon State University to study forestry or a forest resource production curriculum.
Community Reporter
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of Roseburg High School, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
