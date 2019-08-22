Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to children at the intermission of Saturday's auto races at the Douglas County Speedway.
It's the West Coast Modified Shootout, also featuring hard tops, tough trucks and hornets, starting at 6 p.m.
The front gates open at 4 p.m. when qualifying starts.
Tickets are $16 for those over 16, $8 for seniors and veterans, $5 for youth 6 to 15, and children under 5 are free.
Family Fun Night with a bike giveaway will be Sep. 7.
