A Bend man was arrested by Myrtle Creek police and charged on suspicion of methamphetamine delivery and possession Thursday.
Chad Allrunner, 36, was contacted by a Myrtle Creek Police Department officer on Main Street and was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from Deschutes County.
Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team requested a drug detection dog to search of Allrunner's vehicle, and Winston Police Department K-9 Buster alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle, according to police.
A search found a small amount of suspected meth and other drug paraphernalia. When officers searched Allrunner, they discovered approximately 123 grams of meth.
Allrunner was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges on unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and the warrant out of Deschutes County.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.