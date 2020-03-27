Umpqua Bank has announced several measures it is taking in response to COVID-19.
Umpqua is deferring loan payments upon request and waiving fees associated with deferred payments on existing loans and lines of credit for up to 90 days. The bank is also waiving ATM fees for its customers.
Umpqua is also deferring loan payments for small business owners for up to 90 days and waiving fees on deferred loans and lines of credit. The bank is also providing help for its employees by establishing a pandemic pay bank, providing additional paid time-off for COVID-19-related exposure or sickness, or to care for an impacted loved one, as well as for childcare.
Umpqua Bank has also pledged $1 million in community support through a combination of donations: to nonprofits that help families deal with financial hardships; small businesses impacted by COVID-19; and capital investments in organizations that provide micro loans and capital to small businesses.
Additionally, Umpqua said it is providing a 3:1 match of all employee donations to community partners and activating a program, that allows employees to serve nonprofit organizations and practice safe social distancing.
More information go to is available at www.umpquabank.com.
Goodwill not taking donationsGoodwill asking people, for now, to hold off on donations.
Southern Oregon Goodwill is not taking donations from the public while their doors are closed.
Director of Marketing and Community Relations Julie Fletcher said that affects stores in Roseburg, and Sutherlin along with other locations in southern Oregon, as The News-Revew partner KQEN Radio reported. Fletcher said the closure is due to this Executive Order from Oregon Governor Kate Brown.
Fletcher said during normal times, Goodwill accepts community donations because they are the lifeblood to its retail model. She said without on-site staff, if people leave donations it becomes an act of illegal dumping as Goodwill cannot control the damage that might happen due to weather or looting.
Goodwill has illegal dumping signage posted advising that leaving items after hours is prohibited. Under Oregon Revised Statutes doing so could result in a fine of $1,000.
Fletcher asks that donors hold onto their donations until Goodwill stores can reopen.
CCD offering COVID-19 loansThe CCD Business Development Co., which has a branch in Roseburg, has created a COVID-19 loan program to help local businesses that are struggling. Here is what the CCD says about the program:
With the outbreak of COVID-19 across the nation, many businesses are currently facing revenue shortfalls that compromise their ability to cover operating expenses like payroll, rent, loan payments, utilities, etc.
This program is to provide immediate assistance to enable the business time (if eligible) to apply for additional assistance through other programs like the SBA Disaster Loan Program.
COVID-19 Loan Program:
• Lower loan minimum to $1,000
• $15,000 maximum loan
• Waive leverage requirements
• 1% loan fee
• Use personal guarantees as collateral
COVID-19 Loan Program Criteria:
• Operating company/business in business for at least two years.
• Provide 2019 tax return or CPA prepared financials showing positive earnings.
• Potential to save existing jobs.
COVID-19 Loan Program Terms:
• Payments deferred for three months
• Interest rate 4%
• Five year repayment period
To find out if this loan opportunity is right for you, contact the CCD to schedule an introductory evaluation.
Theresa Haga, Executive Director/Finance Manager: 541-756-4101, Ext. 1 Email: t.haga@ccdbusiness.com.
Michele Laird, Loan Officer: 541-756-4101, Ext 2. Email: m.laird@ccdbusiness.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.